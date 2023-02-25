BNP's march in Patuakhali foiled as police chase and beat up activists

District BNP convener Abdur Rashid Chunnu presided over the rally. District BNP member secretary Snahangsu Sarker conducted it.
BNP executive committee co-organising secretary Akan Kuddus Rahman addressed the event as the chief guest.
After the rally, they started to march and reached the municipality intersection, then police chased from the behind and started beating up its leaders and activists who were dispersed.
The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is holding march programmes today, Saturday in its 66 organisational districts to press home its 10-point demand including to hold the next parliamentary election under a neutral caretaker government.
BNP's other demands include reducing the prices of essentials, refraining from torturing its leaders and activists, release of leaders and activists from jail and the resignation of the government.
District BNP member secretary Snahangsu Sarker said after a chase police started beating up leaders and activists. They also took away banners and festoons from the leaders and activists. A number of leaders and activists have been injured in the incident.
About the incident Patuakhali Sadar officer-in-charge Mohammad Moniruizzaman said there internal feuds in the district BNP.
As a tense situation was prevailing as to who will be in the front row and who will speak at the programme, police took the initiative to maintain the law and order situation in the town, he said.