Police detain 900 BNP, Jamaat men from 21 districts

The police detained 38 loyalists of BNP and Jamaat from the district. Among the detainees is district BNP president Mofajjal Hossain Dulal.

Shah Iftekhar Ahmed, superintendent of the district police, said they detained Dulal from the Collectorate School area around 9:30 am on Sunday.

Some 27 of the other detentions have been reported from Birampur, Nawabganj, Ghoraghat, and Hakimpur upazilas.

Subrata Kumer Sarker, officer-in-charge of Birampur Police Station, said they nabbed 11 BNP activists and a Jamaat member from different areas of the Birampur town. They have been shown arrested in sabotage cases and will be sent to jail through a court.