Politics

BNP's rally in Barishal

Why are you warning of famine after looting money, Fakhrul asks govt

Staff Correspondent
BNP secretary general waves to people at the party's divisional rally in Barishal on 5 November, 2022Prothom Alo

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the government has siphoned off huge amounts of money in the pretext of carrying out development activities.

The government has pilfered thousands of millions of taka in the name of quick rental power plants but now they are warning people of dollar crisis and famine, said Fakhrul, asking why they did not think of that such a situation when they were pilfering people’s money?

The BNP leader made these remarks while speaking at the divisional mass rally of BNP in Barishal city on Saturday afternoon as chief guest. Barishal city BNP’s convener Maniruzzaman Khan presided over the rally.

Fakhrul reiterated that there would be no election under prime minister Sheikh Hasina saying that the next general election would be held under a polls-time caretaker government.

BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said a national government would be formed through the election.

Fakhrul alleged that Awami League’s character has two sides—theft and terrorism. Whenever Awami League came to power, they came through vote rigging.

A huge number of BNP men joined the Barishal divisional rally although the authorities suspended all modes of transport. Internet was slowed down and sometime the connections were even shut.

Many BNP men even reached Barishal three days before the programme sensing they would face obstacles in reaching the rally venue.

BNP’s standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Moeen Khan and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, central vice chairmen Shahjahan Omar, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Joynal Abedin, joint secretaries Mojibur Rahman Sarowar and Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, among other, spoke at the mass rally.

