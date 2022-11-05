Why are you warning of famine after looting money, Fakhrul asks govt

Fakhrul reiterated that there would be no election under prime minister Sheikh Hasina saying that the next general election would be held under a polls-time caretaker government.
BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said a national government would be formed through the election.
Fakhrul alleged that Awami League’s character has two sides—theft and terrorism. Whenever Awami League came to power, they came through vote rigging.
A huge number of BNP men joined the Barishal divisional rally although the authorities suspended all modes of transport. Internet was slowed down and sometime the connections were even shut.
Many BNP men even reached Barishal three days before the programme sensing they would face obstacles in reaching the rally venue.
BNP’s standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Moeen Khan and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, central vice chairmen Shahjahan Omar, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Joynal Abedin, joint secretaries Mojibur Rahman Sarowar and Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, among other, spoke at the mass rally.