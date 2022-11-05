Why are you warning of famine after looting money, Fakhrul asks govt

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the government has siphoned off huge amounts of money in the pretext of carrying out development activities.

The government has pilfered thousands of millions of taka in the name of quick rental power plants but now they are warning people of dollar crisis and famine, said Fakhrul, asking why they did not think of that such a situation when they were pilfering people’s money?

The BNP leader made these remarks while speaking at the divisional mass rally of BNP in Barishal city on Saturday afternoon as chief guest. Barishal city BNP’s convener Maniruzzaman Khan presided over the rally.