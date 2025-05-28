Interim govt causing more harm than Awami League: Mirza Abbas
BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas has described the interim government as rotten from top to bottom and alleged that it is causing more harm than the ousted Awami League regime.
While addressing a youth rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on Wednesday afternoon, he also noted they got nothing from the interim government in the last nine months, though it was formed with the people’s trust and aspirations.
Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal, three affiliates of the BNP, hosted the rally before the party headquarters at Naya Paltan.
In his speech, Mirza Abbas underscored the need for maintaining the status quo over the much discussed corridor issue for Rakhine in Myanmar. “There is no need to assess benefit or loss in this regard. We want to remain as we were earlier.”
Terming the interim government as ‘colonial government,’ the BNP leader alleged that a majority of the current government leaders are not even citizens of Bangladesh.
He also pointed out that there has been rampant extortion across the country, and it is being attributed to the BNP. He questioned the police’s inaction in arresting the extortionists.
Emphasising the need for an elected government, he said, “The government is saying that it will hold an election after reforms. But they could not do anything in the past nine months, and will not be able to do so in even the next nine years.”
Mirza Abbas urged the government to acknowledge its failures and offer an apology.
Addressing the rally, other senior leaders of the party demanded that the government immediately announce a roadmap for the next election.