Interim govt causing more harm than Awami League: Mirza Abbas

He also pointed out that there has been rampant extortion across the country, and it is being attributed to the BNP. He questioned the police’s inaction in arresting the extortionists.

Emphasising the need for an elected government, he said, “The government is saying that it will hold an election after reforms. But they could not do anything in the past nine months, and will not be able to do so in even the next nine years.”

Mirza Abbas urged the government to acknowledge its failures and offer an apology.

Addressing the rally, other senior leaders of the party demanded that the government immediately announce a roadmap for the next election.