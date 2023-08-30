Natore-4 MP Abdul Kuddus dies

Abdul Kuddus, Awami League lawmaker of Natore-4 constituency, died at a hospital in Dhaka at the age of 77 on Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.
Kuddus, president of Natore district unit of Awami League, had been undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of United Hospital where he breathed his last at 7:22 am, said Shariful Islam Ramjan, general secretary of Natore district Awami League.
He left behind his wife, a son and a daughter, and a host of relatives to mourn his death.
Earlier, on Saturday, the Awami League leader fell ill and was brought to Dhaka.
He had been suffering from old age complications including respiratory problem.
Kuddus, a freedom fighter, was elected MP of Natore-4 constituency for five times.