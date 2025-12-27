30 NCP leaders send letter to Nahid Islam objecting to alliance with Jamaat
As many as 30 central committee members of the National Citizen Party (NCP) have raised objections over a potential political alliance or seat-sharing arrangement with the eight-party coalition, including Jamaat-e-Islami.
They sent a letter to the party’s convener, Nahid Islam, expressing deep concern over this crucial policy matter today, Saturday. The party’s joint secretary Mushfiq Us Salehin confirmed the letter’s content to Prothom Alo.
In the letter, the leaders cited the party’s declared principles, its historical commitments related to the July mass uprising, and democratic ethics as the basis for their objections.
The letter stated, “Over the past year since the July mass uprising, Jamaat-e-Islami and their student wing, Chhatra Shibir, have engaged in divisive political activities, espionage and sabotage within other parties, attempts to falsely blame NCP for various misdeeds, misinformation and propaganda regarding Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangha (BAGCHAS) in student union elections and later on Chhatra Shakti, attempts by their online forces to defame female members of NCP and our student organisations, and, above all, the rise of social fascism based on religion has become a warning signal for the country’s future.”
The letter further stated, “The political history of Jamaat-e-Islami, especially during the 1971 Liberation War, their anti-independence role, collaboration in genocide, and various crimes committed at that time are fundamentally at odds with Bangladesh’s democratic spirit and our party’s values.”
The leaders noted in the letter that any alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami would undermine NCP’s ethical stance. They also believe it would have a long-term negative impact on the party’s political credibility.
The leaders added that previously the party’s convenor Nahid Islam and chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari had repeatedly announced plans to contest independently in 300 constituencies.
Nearly 1,500 nomination papers were sold, resulting in 125 candidates being declared. They now consider joining any alliance for a few constituencies as a betrayal of the nation.
In the letter, NCP leaders further stated, “We have observed with great concern that whenever news of this potential alliance has emerged in the media, a large number of people, including workers and organisers who support us, have sought to withdraw their support from the party. If those who expect centrist and new politics withdraw their support, the party risks losing its centrist support base in the future.”
The letter further urged taking a clear stance against joining any political alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami, stating that strategy should be determined based on principled positions, and principled positions should not be abandoned for strategic reasons.
Among the signatories of the letter were NCP joint convenor Khaled Saifullah, joint member-secretary Mushfiq Us Salehin, central organiser Arman Hossain, joint convenor Nusrat Tabassum, joint chief coordinator Khan Md Mursalin, and organiser Rafiqul Islam Aini, among others.