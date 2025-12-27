30 NCP leaders send letter to Nahid Islam objecting to alliance with Jamaat

As many as 30 central committee members of the National Citizen Party (NCP) have raised objections over a potential political alliance or seat-sharing arrangement with the eight-party coalition, including Jamaat-e-Islami.

They sent a letter to the party’s convener, Nahid Islam, expressing deep concern over this crucial policy matter today, Saturday. The party’s joint secretary Mushfiq Us Salehin confirmed the letter’s content to Prothom Alo.

In the letter, the leaders cited the party’s declared principles, its historical commitments related to the July mass uprising, and democratic ethics as the basis for their objections.