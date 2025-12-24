Tarique Rahman's receiption: Stage being prepared as crowds of leaders, activists continue to grow

The BNP is organising a public reception to mark the return of its acting chairman, Tarique Rahman.

As part of the preparations for the event, construction of the stage is underway in the 300-foot area of Purbachal in the capital.

After nearly a decade and a half, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman is set to return to the country from London tomorrow, Thursday (25 December), in the afternoon.

A visit to the venue on Wednesday morning found that colourful banners and festoons welcoming Tarique Rahman to Bangladesh have been put up along both sides of the road, from Kuril to the stretch beyond the reception stage.

A massive 48-foot by 36-foot stage, made of bamboo and wood and facing south, is being built on the northern side of the road some distance from the Kuril intersection.

Construction of the main structure of the stage has already been completed, with only decoration work remaining.

Tents for law enforcement agencies have been set up on both sides of the stage, and microphones have been installed on the street lamp posts.

*More to follow...