12th parliamentary election: 71 incumbent MPs fail to get AL tickets

As many as 71 incumbent members of parliament of governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) did not get the party ticket for the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election.
This is found after analysing the list of the names of the candidates of the ruling party for the upcoming general elections.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names at the party headquarters on Sunday.
This list revealed that of the 262 incumbent MPs, 191 could secure the party ticket.
Among the prominent names, who did not get nomination, are Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain from Faridpur-3 constituency, and his son-in-law Habibe Millat from Sirajganj-2, state minister Monnujan Sufian from Khulna-3, former state minister for information affairs Murad Hasan, state minister for primary and mass education Zakir Hossain, former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir and former president of FBCCI and BGMEA, Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin.
Besides, the list include Kishoreganj-2 MP and former IGP Nur Mohammad, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s former assistant personal secretary Saifuzzaman Shikhar of Magura-1, Manikganj-1 MP and former national cricket team player Naimur Rahman Durjay, Tanvir Imam of Sirajganj-4, Sadek Khan of Dhaka-13, Joya Sengupta of Sunamganj-2, current parliament’s whip and Chattogram-12 MP Samsul Hoque Chowdhury and Subid Ali Bhuiyan.