No compromise with anyone for power or seats: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has said that they will not make any kind of compromise with anyone for power or seats.
Even if they do not win a single seat, the NCP will remain firm in its ideals, principles, and objectives, he added.
Nahid Islam alleged that various media outlets are trying to steer the NCP in a certain direction by spreading “many kinds of rumors and false news”. Referring to this, he said they are trying to field candidates in all 300 constituencies independently.
The NCP chief made these remarks at a press conference held at Shaheed Abu Sayed Convention Center in Shahbagh, Dhaka at 11:30 am today, Sunday.
Following the party’s distribution of nomination forms between 6 and 20 November ahead of the national election, the NCP’s central election steering committee called today’s press conference.
After the briefing, the party began a discussion session with the 1,484 nomination seekers for the 300 constituencies at the same venue.
Speaking at the press conference, NCP convener Nahid Islam said that many kinds of rumors and false news were being published about their party in various newspapers. Through this, attempts were being made to drive the NCP in a particular direction.
He stated clearly that they are trying to field candidates in all 300 seats independently. They want to go to the people with their own political agenda. "However, if any party or force shares consensus with their election manifesto, demands, or ideological principles, discussions with them may take place."
Stating that the NCP remains open to such discussions, Nahid Islam reiterated that any political understanding must come from ideological and principled grounds, not for power or seats.
“If we enter into any coalition or discussion with anyone, we are ready to speak about it very openly. We will tell the nation that there is nothing secret here. But a kind of media trial is going on, suggesting that we are discussing with this group or that group. No matter how many differences exist among political parties, after the July mass uprising these parties have been talking to each other, attending different programmes, and engaging in discussions. We are participating in various internal and informal discussions. This is part of democratic culture. We urge the media not to frame such discussions in a misleading way,” Nahid Islam said.
Pointing to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, the NCP chief said that various political parties in Bangladesh have now confronted each other by bargaining over the July Charter. They were once allies. Now they are conspiring, planning a staged, prearranged election involving seat-sharing and compromise.
Arguing that such an election will harm Bangladesh’s democracy, Nahid Islam said the new possibilities created through the mass uprising, the new political aspirations that emerged, will fail. The NCP will never approve such a compromise-based or arranged election; rather, they will oppose it.
‘No level playing field’
Commenting that he does not see a “level playing field” for the upcoming election, the NCP convener expressed concern.
He said they had long been warning that Bangladesh’s electoral culture has always seen forceful occupation, administrative control, use of money, use of black money, and muscle power. During the fascist period, people could not even go to vote. For a free and fair election, the election commission, the government, and the administration need to take a strong stance, which they do not seem to be doing. They see leaders and activists from different parties openly describing how they intend to control the administration.
Addressing the government and anti-fascist political parties, Nahid Islam said that everyone must cooperate to ensure that Bangladesh’s administration can perform its duties impartially.
The NCP is interviewing its nomination seekers today, Sunday, and tomorrow, Monday. This process will run from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm at the Abu Sayed Convention Center.
At the press conference, Nahid Islam further said, “We will exchange views with the nomination seekers. We will listen to their dreams, their skills, and their qualifications. We will also inform them of our plans. We want to finalise candidates for all 300 seats through a transparent process of scrutiny. This interview is a preliminary screening. Later, our political council, which will act as the central parliamentary board, will give the final nominations. Once this scrutiny process is completed, we hope to announce our list.”
‘The time for voting only seeing party symbol is over’
NCP chief coordinator and head of the party's election steering committee Nasiruddin Patwary said that they have so far distributed 1,484 nomination forms, an average of five candidates per seat. Nomination forms were distributed through both online and offline processes. A total of 761 applicants took forms offline, and 723 applicants took forms online. Interviews have started today. Ten boards have been formed for the 10 divisions.
Sarjis Alam, the party’s chief organiser for the northern region, said that the previous political culture in which people voted based solely on party and symbol no longer exists. In the upcoming election, people will not choose candidates based on age, symbol, or old parties.
NCP senior joint member secretary Tasnim Jara said at the press conference, “We want to bring a new style to politics. We want to introduce a culture of accountability.”
Among others present were NCP central leaders Mujahidul Islam, Atik Mujahid, Abdullah Al Amin, and Md Ataullah.