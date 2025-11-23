No compromise with anyone for power or seats: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has said that they will not make any kind of compromise with anyone for power or seats.

Even if they do not win a single seat, the NCP will remain firm in its ideals, principles, and objectives, he added.

Nahid Islam alleged that various media outlets are trying to steer the NCP in a certain direction by spreading “many kinds of rumors and false news”. Referring to this, he said they are trying to field candidates in all 300 constituencies independently.

The NCP chief made these remarks at a press conference held at Shaheed Abu Sayed Convention Center in Shahbagh, Dhaka at 11:30 am today, Sunday.

Following the party’s distribution of nomination forms between 6 and 20 November ahead of the national election, the NCP’s central election steering committee called today’s press conference.

After the briefing, the party began a discussion session with the 1,484 nomination seekers for the 300 constituencies at the same venue.