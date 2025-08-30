A group is plotting to foil the election: Mirza Fakhrul

Addressing the event as special guest, the BNP secretary general said, “It is our collective duty—just as in 1971, when Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, smaller nations and larger ones fought together for our territory, independence, sovereignty and rights—that we now work together once again. We firmly believe that under the leadership of our leader Tareque Rahman, as he has repeatedly said to you, we can move towards that goal by uniting all communities. The dreams you hold will be realised in a new Bangladesh under Tareque Rahman’s leadership—a Bangladesh where the rights of all will be ensured.”

Pointing to the opportunity that has arisen through the recent uprising, Mirza Fakhrul added, “We are united on one principle—that every citizen’s rights must be guaranteed in building this new Bangladesh. Today, some of you may feel you are members of separate ethnic minority groups. But Begum Khaleda Zia and Tareque Rahman have always said—this must never be stated. We are not a majority or a minority; we are all Bangladeshis. Our rights are equal.”