A group is plotting to foil the election: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that a certain group is conspiring to derail the forthcoming national election.
“It is with deep regret that I must say today—there is an ongoing conspiracy in this country. A clique is attempting to thwart the election that lies ahead. An extremist faction is trying to divide people by invoking different forms of extremism,” he said.
Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks at the first national convention of the Nationalist Ethnic Minority Groups, held at the Town Hall in Mymensingh city Saturday afternoon.
Members of ethnic minority communities from the plainland began arriving at the Town Hall’s Tareque Memorial Auditorium in the morning.
Representatives of 18 ethnic minority communities—including Garo, Hajong, Manipuri, Banai, Barman, Khasi, Koch, Hadi and Tripura—from 12 districts across the country took part in the meeting.
Addressing the event as special guest, the BNP secretary general said, “It is our collective duty—just as in 1971, when Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, smaller nations and larger ones fought together for our territory, independence, sovereignty and rights—that we now work together once again. We firmly believe that under the leadership of our leader Tareque Rahman, as he has repeatedly said to you, we can move towards that goal by uniting all communities. The dreams you hold will be realised in a new Bangladesh under Tareque Rahman’s leadership—a Bangladesh where the rights of all will be ensured.”
Pointing to the opportunity that has arisen through the recent uprising, Mirza Fakhrul added, “We are united on one principle—that every citizen’s rights must be guaranteed in building this new Bangladesh. Today, some of you may feel you are members of separate ethnic minority groups. But Begum Khaleda Zia and Tareque Rahman have always said—this must never be stated. We are not a majority or a minority; we are all Bangladeshis. Our rights are equal.”
The platform Nationalist Ethnic Minority Groups formally began its journey in 2007, and received recognition and approval from the BNP on 7 September 2014.
This was the first time its national representative assembly has been held.
BNP acting chairman Tareque Rahman joined the programme virtually and delivered a speech at 3:30 pm.