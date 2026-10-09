‘Jamaat secretary general owns 700 auto-rickshaws’: Jamaat seeks evidence from DNCC administrator

Referring to Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Shafiqul Islam Khan has said an investigation reportedly found that the leader owns 700 auto-rickshaws.

Calling the statement fictional and baseless, Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded evidence to substantiate the claim. If he fails to provide evidence, the party has demanded that the DNCC administrator withdraw his statement and publicly apologise.

Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami’s central publicity and media department, sent a statement to the media on Friday afternoon protesting the DNCC administrator’s remarks about the party’s secretary general.