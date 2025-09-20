Why not join the election if confident of being ruling party, asks Salahuddin Ahmed

Salahuddin Ahmed made these remarks today, Saturday, at the “Third Dialogue on the State Thinking of Youth,” organised by the social organisation Arpan Alok Sangha, held at the auditorium of the Institute of Diploma Engineers (IDEB) in Kakrail, Dhaka. The event was planned, compiled and presented by Beethika Binte Hossain.

Salahuddin Ahmed said, “Today I saw headlines claiming that Jamaat-e-Islami will form the government and BNP will go to the opposition. So, sir, will BNP go to the opposition or will the people decide? Those who do not believe in the people’s vote are the ones making such claims.”

Yesterday, Friday afternoon, at a rally held in Chattogram city, Muhammad Shahjahan, director of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Chattogram region, had said in his keynote speech that in the upcoming national elections, Jamaat-e-Islami will win constituencies enough to form the government. Jamaat-e-Islami will be the ruling party, and BNP will have to go to the opposition.