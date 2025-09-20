Why not join the election if confident of being ruling party, asks Salahuddin Ahmed
Salahuddin Ahmed, member of BNP’s standing committee, raised the question, if one is confident about becoming the ruling party, why make excuses to avoid the election?
The BNP leader said, “When you are so confident that you will be the ruling party, why don’t you contest the elections? In elections, the people decide who will form the government and who will be in the opposition. Today you come up with one excuse, tomorrow another. Why do you want to obstruct the elections on these pretexts?”
Salahuddin Ahmed made these remarks today, Saturday, at the “Third Dialogue on the State Thinking of Youth,” organised by the social organisation Arpan Alok Sangha, held at the auditorium of the Institute of Diploma Engineers (IDEB) in Kakrail, Dhaka. The event was planned, compiled and presented by Beethika Binte Hossain.
Salahuddin Ahmed said, “Today I saw headlines claiming that Jamaat-e-Islami will form the government and BNP will go to the opposition. So, sir, will BNP go to the opposition or will the people decide? Those who do not believe in the people’s vote are the ones making such claims.”
Yesterday, Friday afternoon, at a rally held in Chattogram city, Muhammad Shahjahan, director of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Chattogram region, had said in his keynote speech that in the upcoming national elections, Jamaat-e-Islami will win constituencies enough to form the government. Jamaat-e-Islami will be the ruling party, and BNP will have to go to the opposition.
In a democracy, both the government and the opposition belong to the people. Being the opposition does not mean being the enemy, it is part of the state.Salahuddin Ahmed, BNP standing committee member
The BNP standing committee member said that the government always wants the opposition to be absent from the field. Yet in a democracy, both the government and the opposition belong to the people. Being the opposition does not mean being the enemy, it is part of the state.
Can't be both ruling party and opposition
Salahuddin Ahmed said that no one can be both the ruling party and the opposition at the same time. A door can either be open or closed, it cannot be both. Those who are still sitting in the government as student representatives must bear responsibility every day. No party or organisation can survive by acting dishonestly with the people.
People will decide on PR
On the demand for proportional representation (PR), the BNP leader said, “Some are saying, ‘We want PR.’ We have said that the people will decide this through voting. Make these demands part of your electoral manifesto and contest the elections. If the people give their support, then it will be implemented. This is the practice of democracy. You cannot confuse the people with unilateral declarations.”
Many politicians of the previous generation made mistakes and denied them, and the whole nation is paying the price. It is the new generation that can change the political cultureHasnat Abdullah, chief organiser, NCP south region
Court opinion best for implementing July Charter
Regarding the implementation of the July Charter, Salahuddin Ahmed said it is best to seek the Supreme Court’s opinion, because according to the constitution, the judiciary’s decision is final. He said that if the judiciary’s ruling is not respected, anarchy will be created in the state. Political solutions outside the court’s verdict are not sustainable.
Politics is hostage to media, businesses and mafia: Hasnat
At the dialogue, Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser of the south region of National Citizen Party (NCP), said that politics in Bangladesh has now been captured by the media, businesspeople and the mafia. The true representation of the people has been lost. Political parties are accountable not to the people, but to certain groups. If this continues, democracy will never become strong.
The young generation has the courage to admit mistakes, Hasnat said, adding, “Many politicians of the previous generation made mistakes and denied them, and the whole nation is paying the price. It is the new generation that can change the political culture.”
Hasnat further said that today, the younger generation is being pushed out of politics. Yet they are the future of the country. If young people are not directly involved in politics, the country cannot move forward. NCP wants to create a path where young people can freely express their opinions and play a direct role in governance.
Speakers at the dialogue included Professor Abdus Salam, Dean of the Faculty of Science at Dhaka University; Abidul Islam Khan, Joint General Secretary of Dhaka University Chhatra Dal; poet Tanvir Bari Hamim, convener of Jasim Uddin Hall Chhatra Dal; and Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed, convener of Bijoy Ekattor Hall Chhatra Dal, among others.