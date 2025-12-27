Where Tarique Rahman will go today, what he will do
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will visit the grave of Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi today, Saturday, at around 11:00 am.
After that, Tarique Rahman will register for a national identity card at the Election Commission in Agargaon. From there, he will visit those injured in the July mass uprising at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), commonly known as Pangu Hospital.
This schedule was announced in a post published at 8:05 am today on BNP’s verified Facebook page.
Osman Hadi, regarded as the face of the July mass uprising, formed Inqilab Mancha in August last year and was vocal against fascism and hegemony. He was a potential candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency in the upcoming parliamentary election.
On 12 December, shortly after Friday prayers, Osman Hadi was shot while riding a rickshaw on Culvert Road in Old Paltan in the capital. He later died while undergoing treatment in Singapore. He was buried beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam near the Central Mosque of Dhaka University.
Last Thursday, Tarique Rahman returned to the country after 17 years. Following the end of his exile in London, his return drew an unprecedented gathering of millions of party leaders, activists, supporters, and common people in Dhaka.
At the reception rally held on the 300 Feet area of Purbachal, party-nominated candidates from across the country joined. Each brought leaders, activists, and supporters from their respective areas. After the reception programme, they returned to their constituencies.
Yesterday, Friday, Tarique Rahman visited the grave of his father, BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman. He then paid tribute to the heroic martyrs at the National Memorial in Savar.
A large number of party leaders and activists also gathered there. Due to the crowd, it took Tarique Rahman a long time to reach his destination.