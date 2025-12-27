Where Tarique Rahman will go today, what he will do

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will visit the grave of Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi today, Saturday, at around 11:00 am.

After that, Tarique Rahman will register for a national identity card at the Election Commission in Agargaon. From there, he will visit those injured in the July mass uprising at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), commonly known as Pangu Hospital.

This schedule was announced in a post published at 8:05 am today on BNP’s verified Facebook page.