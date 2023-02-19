No commodity shortage in Ramadan: Agriculture Minister

Razzaque, also a presidium member of ruling Awami League (AL), hoped the people will bring Sheikh Hasina back to power in the next (12th) parliamentary election to continue the trend of ongoing development.
Noting that there is no ground under the feet of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and they couldn’t create political instability, he said, “The current government will not collapse, rather continue in office. In the next election, the people will elect AL again with a huge margin. So, Sheikh Hasina will lead the country in the coming days as well.”
Urging the students not to earn wealth illegally and not to lead luxurious life, the minister said, “We have to think about how much money and luxury we need. We should take others’ needs and living standard into our consideration.”
Former students’ forum president of the school Golam Samdani, former students of the school Square Hospital director Sanwar Hossain, businessman Fazlul Karim Bachchu and engineer Azizur Rahman, Dhanbari upazila parishad chairman Harunar Rashid Hira and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Aslam Hossain spoke at the function, among others.
About 20,000 former and incumbent students of the 75-year-old school joined the function.
Later, the agriculture minister distributed stipends and bicycles among 350 students from ethnic minority communities under the Development Assistance for Special Area Programme at Madhupur Upazila in the district.
Besides, Razzaque inaugurated a three-day book fair there, marking the International Mother Language Day.