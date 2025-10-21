BNP delegation at Jamuna to meet chief adviser

A three-member BNP delegation, led by the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has gone to the state guesthouse Jamuna to meet chief adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The delegation arrived at Jamuna on Tuesday evening.

The other two members of the delegation are the party’s standing committee members Amir Khashru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed.

According to sources, discussions may include the current political situation, recent fires at various places including Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, and the process of implementing the July National Charter.