BNP’s Milon seeks explanation from interim govt over airport travel ban
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon has sought an explanation from the interim government after being prevented from travelling abroad by immigration officials.
Speaking at a press conference held at the National Press Club today, Friday, Milon said, “I want to ask the government why I was not allowed to travel abroad.”
Ehsanul Hoque, who served as state minister for education in the 2001 government led by Khaleda Zia, was stopped by the immigration authorities at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday morning before his scheduled departure for Thailand.
As a result, he could not leave the country. No official explanation has yet been given for why he was barred from travelling.
At the press conference called to demand clarification, Milon recalled multiple instances during the Awami League government when BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and other opposition leaders were prevented from travelling abroad.
Though expressing frustration over the incident, Milon refrained from blaming the interim government directly.
He said he believed the travel restriction might have been the result of “erroneous” or “misleading” information.
“This government is the product of the historic people’s uprising in 2024,” Milon said. “My party, the BNP, has supported chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus and his interim government from the very beginning.”
Stating that he firmly believes that no agency or department of this government will be misled by anyone’s false information or conspiracy, Milon said, “I trust they will take appropriate measures to safeguard the constitutional, civic, and human rights of all citizens, including myself.”
The former member of parliament from Chandpur said he remains committed to upholding loyalty to the state and the rule of law, and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the government for the welfare of the country and its people.