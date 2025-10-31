BNP’s Milon seeks explanation from interim govt over airport travel ban

Ehsanul Hoque, who served as state minister for education in the 2001 government led by Khaleda Zia, was stopped by the immigration authorities at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday morning before his scheduled departure for Thailand.

As a result, he could not leave the country. No official explanation has yet been given for why he was barred from travelling.

At the press conference called to demand clarification, Milon recalled multiple instances during the Awami League government when BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and other opposition leaders were prevented from travelling abroad.

Though expressing frustration over the incident, Milon refrained from blaming the interim government directly.