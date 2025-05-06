6 women including 3 NCP leaders send legal notice to Hefazat-e-Islam

Lawyer Palash addressed Hefazat in the notice saying, “You or your organisation does not believe in communal harmony or the peaceful coexistence of people of all opinions in a peace-loving Bangladesh. That is why you become desperate to create an unstable environment in Bangladesh. You have published various disrespectful and defamatory statements against the Women Affairs Reform Commission of the interim government. This is not just defamatory and derogatory toward the Women Affairs Reform Commission, but is also to all women in Bangladesh.”

The notice said that Hefazat verbally abused the respected and dedicated women leaders of the Commission instead of engaging in any constructive discussion with the Commission or the government regarding the Commission’s report. This is universally recognised as being against both the law and religious principles. Yet, you accepted such abusive behaviour casually and encouraged other, thus, it implies your collective responsibility as a political organisation and as individual members.

Such abusive behaviour is punishable under Sections 499 and 500 of the Penal Code. On this basis, the legal notice is being sent.