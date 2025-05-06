6 women including 3 NCP leaders send legal notice to Hefazat-e-Islam
Six women, including three leaders of National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders, sent a legal notice to Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh over allegations of using abusive language against the members of the Women Affairs Reform Commission during a recent public rally.
The notice was sent through a lawyer of the Dhaka Judge Court on Monday afternoon.
The notice sought an explanation within seven days as to why a defamation case should not be filed against Hefazat-e-Islam. Failing to provide any explanation, Hefazat would face legal action for defaming the members of the Women Affairs Reform Commission.
Those who sent the notice are - NCP northern region organiser Dyuti Arannya Chowdhury and members Syeda Nilima Dola and Neela Afroze, as well as writer and activists Umme Rayhana, teacher Umme Farhana, and Jahangirnagar University student and cultural activist Camellia Sharmin. The notice was addressed to ‘Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh’.
Syeda Neelima Dola, however, told Prothom Alo that they three have been involved with the notice on personal decision, not on the party’s instruction.
Lawyer Palash addressed Hefazat in the notice saying, “You or your organisation does not believe in communal harmony or the peaceful coexistence of people of all opinions in a peace-loving Bangladesh. That is why you become desperate to create an unstable environment in Bangladesh. You have published various disrespectful and defamatory statements against the Women Affairs Reform Commission of the interim government. This is not just defamatory and derogatory toward the Women Affairs Reform Commission, but is also to all women in Bangladesh.”
The notice said that Hefazat verbally abused the respected and dedicated women leaders of the Commission instead of engaging in any constructive discussion with the Commission or the government regarding the Commission’s report. This is universally recognised as being against both the law and religious principles. Yet, you accepted such abusive behaviour casually and encouraged other, thus, it implies your collective responsibility as a political organisation and as individual members.
Such abusive behaviour is punishable under Sections 499 and 500 of the Penal Code. On this basis, the legal notice is being sent.