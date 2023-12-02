BNP holds virtual meeting with EU delegation

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) held a virtual meeting with the visiting election expert mission of the European Union (EU) on Saturday.
Shairul Kabir, member of BNP media cell, confirmed the information, saying standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan led the five-member BNP delegation at the meeting held at 3:00 pm.
He also said arrests of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other leaders and activists in fictitious cases, conviction of hundreds of BNP men, including the potential candidates, torture on BNP loyalists and their family members, and the one-sided election were among the topics.
Another standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan also joined the meeting.