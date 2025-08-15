Tarique Rahman to usher in democracy in place of fascism: Nazrul Islam Khan
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan has said that Ziaur Rahman brought democracy in place of BAKSAL, Khaleda Zia restored democracy from the graveyard of military dictatorship, and Tarique Rahman will usher in democracy in place of fascism.
He made these remarks while addressing a doa and milad mahfil at BNP’s central office in the capital's Naya Paltan on Friday, marking the 81st birthday of the party chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
Addressing the event, another BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said that even when people criticised, Khaleda Zia never encouraged celebrating her birthday. She never arranged birthday celebrations or invitations herself; others did so on their own.
He sought prayers for Khaleda Zia’s good health.
Gayeshwar stated that no matter how much blood is shed, democracy is still out of reach. The conspiracy to thwart elections continues, and care must be taken not to fall into anyone’s trap that could destroy democracy.
BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said, “We had the opportunity to meet Khaleda Zia in prison once every 15 days. We saw the inhumane conditions she lived in. From outside, we tried to assist her, but we failed. However, we witnessed her strong morale. We also saw her health deteriorating. We came to understand that she might have been given toxic substances mixed with her food at that time.”
Demanding justice for those responsible for torturing and persecuting Khaleda Zia in prison, Mirza Abbas said, “We know who tortured and harassed her in the prison. The last time we met her in the jail; it was almost empty and had turned into a deserted area. Rats and insects roamed around freely inside her room.”
He also stated that in 2008, Khaleda Zia initially decided not to contest the elections but later participated considering the pressure from certain political party and the wishes of her party members.
Organided by BNP, party’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi moderated the event, with the prayer led by Abul Hossain, member secretary of the party’s Ulama unit.