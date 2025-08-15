Tarique Rahman to usher in democracy in place of fascism: Nazrul Islam Khan

Addressing the event, another BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said that even when people criticised, Khaleda Zia never encouraged celebrating her birthday. She never arranged birthday celebrations or invitations herself; others did so on their own.

He sought prayers for Khaleda Zia’s good health.

Gayeshwar stated that no matter how much blood is shed, democracy is still out of reach. The conspiracy to thwart elections continues, and care must be taken not to fall into anyone’s trap that could destroy democracy.

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said, “We had the opportunity to meet Khaleda Zia in prison once every 15 days. We saw the inhumane conditions she lived in. From outside, we tried to assist her, but we failed. However, we witnessed her strong morale. We also saw her health deteriorating. We came to understand that she might have been given toxic substances mixed with her food at that time.”