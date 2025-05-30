Gonotontro Moncho rejects attempts to pit 2024 against 1971

Gonotontro Moncho, an alliance of six political parties, has emphasised the need for national unity among the people to ensure a democratic transition in Bangladesh.

In a statement issued to the media on Thursday, the alliance urged all to be united so that nobody can hinder the country’s renewed journey through any divisive efforts.

The statement noted, “In 1971, the course of Bangladesh’s history moved in one direction, while Jamaat took the opposite. The people stood on one side, Jamaat on the other, and it is a proven fact. If they want to offer an apology to the people for their past stance, it must come with no ifs and buts. We do not believe that any ambiguity or ifs and buts will gain public acceptance.”