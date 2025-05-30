Gonotontro Moncho rejects attempts to pit 2024 against 1971
Gonotontro Moncho, an alliance of six political parties, has emphasised the need for national unity among the people to ensure a democratic transition in Bangladesh.
In a statement issued to the media on Thursday, the alliance urged all to be united so that nobody can hinder the country’s renewed journey through any divisive efforts.
The statement noted, “In 1971, the course of Bangladesh’s history moved in one direction, while Jamaat took the opposite. The people stood on one side, Jamaat on the other, and it is a proven fact. If they want to offer an apology to the people for their past stance, it must come with no ifs and buts. We do not believe that any ambiguity or ifs and buts will gain public acceptance.”
Expressing concern over efforts to create division, Gonotontro Moncho said ongoing efforts to play the game of division, launch attacks, and put new labels raise fresh fears of whether a new form of fascism is emerging, similar to the Awami League. All should pay attention to prevent such threats.
The alliance firmly rejected recent efforts by various quarters to pit 1971 and 2024 against each other. It said the aspirations of the people in the 1971 liberation war were betrayed when the fascism was established and the people’s rights were undermined. “The mass uprising of 2024 is a continuation of the spirit of 1971, and there is no contradiction against each other.”
Gonotontro Moncho was formed on 8 August 2022, with seven parties. It is currently an alliance of six political parties after one withdrew.
The existing parties are the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) led by ASM Abdur Rob, Nagorik Oikya led by Mahmudur Rahman Manna, the Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh led by Saiful Haque, Ganosamhati Andolon led by Zonayed Saki, Bhasani Janashakti Party led by Rafiqul Islam, and Rastro Songskar Andolan led by Hasnat Kaiyum.