1,300 BNP men sued for attacking police in Khulna

Police filed a case with Khulna Sadar Police Station last night against 1,300 leaders and activists of BNP for attacking the law enforcers during the party’s countrywide demonstrations on Staurday near Khulna Press Club and adjoining areas, BSS reports.

Sub-inspector of Khulna Sadar Police Station Khalid Uddin filed the case against 1,300 BNP men over the attack on police as complainant against 49 named accused and others unknown.

The named accused includes Azizul Bari Helal, ICT affairs secretary of central unit of BNP and Shafiqul Alam Tuhin, member secretary of city unit of BNP.