1,300 BNP men sued for attacking police in Khulna

Police filed a case with Khulna Sadar Police Station last night against 1,300 leaders and activists of BNP for attacking the law enforcers during the party’s countrywide demonstrations on Staurday near Khulna Press Club and adjoining areas, BSS reports.
Sub-inspector of Khulna Sadar Police Station Khalid Uddin filed the case against 1,300 BNP men over the attack on police as complainant against 49 named accused and others unknown.
The named accused includes Azizul Bari Helal, ICT affairs secretary of central unit of BNP and Shafiqul Alam Tuhin, member secretary of city unit of BNP.
According to the case, leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations attacked police on Friday afternoon from a procession in front of the Khulna Press Club and adjacent areas in the city.
BNP men chanted slogan against on-duty police and threw brickbats from a procession which prompted police to reiterate baton charge, tear gas and rubber bullets, narrated the case statement.
Talking to BSS, Tazul Islam, deputy commissioner (South) of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), said police hurled rubber bullets and tear gas on unruly BNP men as they attacked on duty police from a procession.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Khulna Sadar Police Station Hasan-Al-Mamun told BSS that BNP brought out a procession in front of the Khulna Press Club without getting permission from KMP.
“They chased and attacked on duty police chanting anti-government slogans from the procession as the law enforcement agencies requested the leaders of BNP to stop the procession,” he said.
The on-duty police were compelled to charge batons and hurled tear gas and rubber bullets while facing heinous attacks by unruly BNP men, he added.
Police, so far, arrested 13 BNP men, the OC said.