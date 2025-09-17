July Charter: Experts propose four pathways for implementation

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Dr Ali Riaz on Wednesday said that experts have outlined four potential mechanisms for implementing the July Charter.

Delivering his opening remarks at a meeting of the commission with representatives from 29 political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, he said the proposed methods include: ordinance, executive order, referendum, and special constitutional order.

Regarding the extension of the commission's tenure by one month, Ali Riaz said, "Another reason for the extension is that if any office continues for a year, it takes some time to wrap up its activities."