Ali Riaz
July Charter: Experts propose four pathways for implementation
National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Dr Ali Riaz on Wednesday said that experts have outlined four potential mechanisms for implementing the July Charter.
Delivering his opening remarks at a meeting of the commission with representatives from 29 political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, he said the proposed methods include: ordinance, executive order, referendum, and special constitutional order.
Regarding the extension of the commission's tenure by one month, Ali Riaz said, "Another reason for the extension is that if any office continues for a year, it takes some time to wrap up its activities."
He added, "The government has considered ensuring that we can complete the work within the extended tenure. In this context, we are present here today."
Earlier, on Monday, a gazette notification was issued extending the tenure of the National Consensus Commission by another month.
The notification stated that the tenure of the National Consensus Commission has been extended until October 15, which will be effective immediately.
Previously, a 7-member National Consensus Commission was constituted on February 12 under the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
The commission was initially mandated to submit its report within 6 months, with its tenure scheduled to conclude on August 15.
However, due to incomplete proceedings, the government extended the commission's tenure in two phases-- first until September 15 and now further until October 15 -- to allow for the completion of its work.