Politics

Khairuzzaman Liton made AL presidium member

Dhaka
Awami League's Rajshahi City unit president and Rajshahi City Corporation mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton has been nominated as AL presidium member.

Awami League president Sheikh Hasina nominated Liton as the party's presedium member as per the power bestowed upon her by the AL's 21st National Council held on 20-21 December, said an AL press release on Saturday.

Besides, Valiant Freedom Fighter Mohammad Ali Kamal was given the charge of acting president of Rajshahi City unit of AL. The post fell vacant as Liton has been nominated as the AL presidium member.

