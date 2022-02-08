Khaleda conferred with 'Mother of Democracy' award by Canadian rights body

“We’re delighted to inform you that the Canadian Human Rights International Organization (CHRIO) has provided our leader Begum Khaleda Zia with the award of ‘Mother of Democracy’ for her significant contributions to democracy and its protection,” he said.

The Canadian high commission in Dhaka has also endorsed the award.

It is written on the crest of CHRIO that the Mother of Democracy Award was given to Khaleda Zia, “In recognition of outstanding contributions and devotion to the protection and advancement of disadvantaged people as well as democracy, human rights, peace and rule of law for Bangladesh and the world beyond”.

On 1 February, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia returned after an 81-day stay in the capital's Evercare Hospital for the treatment of her various health complications.