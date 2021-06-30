Khaleda has to seek presidential pardon to go abroad: Law minister

Speaking on the cut motion during the passage of the budget for 2021-22 fiscal, BNP lawmakers Harunur Rashid and Mosharof Hosen demanded that the government allows Khaleda to get treatment abroad.
The law minister said Khaleda's family members had applied for her release to take her abroad for treatment.
"But in their application, they did not mention any provision of the law," he said.
In this connection, he mentioned that the government considered an earlier appeal under 401 of penal code and suspended her corruption sentences and released her on two conditions.
The two conditions were that she will receive treatment at home staying in the country.
"They (Khaleda Zia's family) accepted it. They took Begum Zia home from jail," he added.
Pointing to BNP leaders' repeated appeal to send Khaleda abroad, the law minister said that once an application is disposed of, it cannot be reconsidered.
Referring to Khaleda's treatment, he said she was at Evercare Hospital where she received proper care.