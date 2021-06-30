Khaleda has to seek presidential pardon to go abroad: Law minister

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia has no other alternative but to confess her guilt and seek mercy to the president if she wants to go abroad for medical treatment, law minister Anisul Haq said on Wednesday.

“This is the only legal way open to her,” the lawyer-turned-politician said throwing a challenge that he will quit his profession if anyone can show another legal means, reports UNB.

Anisul was responding to allegations from two BNP legislators that the politically biased government is not allowing the former prime minister to get better medical treatment abroad.