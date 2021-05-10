Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Physician

Though the condition of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia improving slowly, she is still not out of danger due to various post-Covid complications, her medical board member AZM Zahid Hossain said on Monday.

“There’s a slow improvement in her condition, it’s almost the same as it was yesterday (Sunday),” he told the journalists.

He said the BNP chief needs to stay at the coronary care unit (CCU) of the Evercare Hospital for a few days more due to her post-Covid complications. “She’s still not out of danger.”

“A coronavirus patient of this age like Madam (Khaleda) can suffer from various post-Covid complications. She has some other diseases which aggravated during her stay in jail for lack of proper treatment.”