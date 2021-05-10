Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Physician

Though the condition of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia improving slowly, she is still not out of danger due to various post-Covid complications, her medical board member AZM Zahid Hossain said on Monday.
“There’s a slow improvement in her condition, it’s almost the same as it was yesterday (Sunday),” he told the journalists.
He said the BNP chief needs to stay at the coronary care unit (CCU) of the Evercare Hospital for a few days more due to her post-Covid complications. “She’s still not out of danger.”
“A coronavirus patient of this age like Madam (Khaleda) can suffer from various post-Covid complications. She has some other diseases which aggravated during her stay in jail for lack of proper treatment.”
Another member of the BNP chief’s medical team, wishing anonymity said, Khaleda’s saturation level has improved, but she is still given 1-2 litres of oxygen a day for avoiding any risk.
He also said fluids are still coming out of her lungs and it is a matter of concern. The doctor also hinted that Khaleda may be kept at the CCU of the hospital until her health condition improves significantly.
Meanwhile, BNP will hold a press conference on Tuesday on the government’s rejection to an application of Khaleda’s family seeking permission to send her abroad.
The party will present legal explanations on the matter and the instances of receiving treatment abroad by convicted people on different occasions since the independence of the country.
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said the government has a taken a political decision, not a legal one, on Khaleda’s treatment abroad.
He further said, “It’s not a correct statement of the government that the convicted persons cannot go abroad. If this is the fact, how did a convicted Awami League leader go to Singapore for treatment in 2008?”
Earlier on Sunday, the government turned down the application of Khaleda Zia’s family seeking permission to send her abroad for advance treatment, saying there is no scope for a convicted person to avail of such a scope.