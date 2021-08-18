Khaleda receives 2nd dose of Covid vaccine

Like the first dose, the BNP chief was given the second shot in her vehicle amid the gathering of BNP leaders and activists.
Earlier on 19 July, Khaleda took the first dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the same hospital.
She registered online through Surokkha app for getting the vaccine on 8 July.
On 11 April, the 76-year-old BNP chief tested positive for Covid-19 and she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April.
She tested negative for Covid-19 on 8 May, 27 days after she had been infected with the deadly virus.
On 19 June, Khaleda Zia returned home from the hospital after 53 days of treatment for Covid infections and other physical complications.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year.