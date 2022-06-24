Khaleda returns home from hospital

He also feared that her condition will be very critical if Khaleda gets a viral or bacterial infection. "That is why the full medical board has decided to release her from the hospital."
The physician said if there is any complications further, she will be admitted to the hospital immediately.
"Bleeding complication is now a very challenging matter for her. As she has a liver cirrhosis problem, she is now at high risk of bleeding. We overcame her kidney complications. There are still two blockages in her coronary arteries," he said.
Shahabuddin said Khaleda will have to be kept under full monitoring though she is going to stay at home.
He said the physicians will ensure her proper treatment at her residence.
Replying to a question, Shahabuddin said they identified three blockages, including a culprit one with 95 per cent block, in the BNP chief's arteries.
As per the international medical guideline practice, he said they set up a stent removing only the culprit blockage which was causing her chest pain and heart failure.
The physicians said the BNP chairperson was facing renal and heart failure while they were removing her blockage. "Her kidneys could have been totally shut down had we tried to remove two other blockages. That's why we didn't remove those blockages."
He also said they treated Khaleda by overcoming many challenges as she has liver cirrhosis, diabetes, kidney problem and other comorbidities. "We all were shaky while treating her due to various challenges."
The physicians also said they might not save Khaleda if she was not taken to the hospital immediately in the early hours of 10 June.
Another medical board member professor AFM Siddiqui said the BNP chief has many critical illnesses, including renal failure, chances of bleeding and liver cirrhosis.
Stating that there is no treatment for liver cirrhosis in the country, he said they just stopped the bleeding spots through ligation. "But we have not been able to follow up on them. It's becoming riskier to follow up now due to her cardiac condition."
The physician said they have long been repeatedly talking about sending Khaleda to an advanced centre for her comprehensive treatment of all critical diseases. "We don't have that kind of centre and measures. That is why we have been saying that her proper and complete treatment is not possible in our country."
AZM Zahid Hossain, a personal doctor of Khaleda, said the BNP chief and her family members thanked all, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and everyone involved with the management of the hospital, for providing her treatment with sincerity.
He said the BNP chief also urged the country's people to pray for her speedy recovery.
Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital on June 10 as she complained of chest pain.
Later, physicians said she suffered a heart attack due to 95 per cent blockage in her left artery and a stent was placed there by removing the blockage."
Two more blockages were found in the arteries of the BNP chairperson through a coronary angiogram.
She was shifted to a cabin from the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) on 15 June.
Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.