Khaleda returns home from hospital

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia returned home on Friday evening after a 14-day stay in the capital's Evercare Hospital for the treatment of her various health complications, including blockages in her arteries.

The BNP chief left the hospital at about 5:40 pm and reached her Gulshan residence around 6:10 pm, reports UNB.

Earlier at a press conference, the medical board formed to ensure Khaleda's treatment at the hospital, said the ailing BNP chief was discharged from the hospital due to a risk of Covid infection as the virus cases are on the rise again in the country.

Shahabuddin Talukder, the head of the medical board, said, "Madame (Khaleda) is still ill. But she's now stable. We don't want to keep her here (hospital) now amid the surge in Covid cases. There's a chance of Covid and other infections if she now stays here."