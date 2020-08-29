Khaleda to go abroad for treatment if permitted

The BNP chairperson had last undergone treatment in London and, before that, in the US. She hasn’t had any follow-up on her treatment for the last few years. That is why her family has requested that her release be extended. They want her to be granted permanent bail and have appealed that the head of government takes steps in this regard.

Khaleda Zia’s six-month release comes conditionally. One of the conditions is she cannot leave the country. Her family wants this condition to be lifted.

Home ministry sources have said that they have received the application from Khaleda Zia’s family. The application has been sent to the law ministry. There are a few other steps after which it will be submitted for the prime minister’ s approval. Only after that a decision will be taken.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “They have applied to us because the six-month release is to end shortly. They want an extension.”