Khaleda Zia killed people in the name of Operation Clean Heart: Sheikh Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday accused military dictator Ziaur Rahman and his wife Khaleda Zia of resorting to the politics of killings and enacting indemnity laws to save the murderers of Bangabandhu and Awami League (AL) leaders and activists.

“After assuming office through the 1 October, 2001 farcical national election, Khaleda Zia had started indiscriminate killings of people following the footsteps of her husband Ziaur Rahman,” she said.

Referring to the killing of numerous innocent people, including AL leaders and workers, in the name of the so-called “Operation Clean Heart”, Sheikh Hasina, also the AL president, said that the BNP-Jamaat alliance government initiated the culture of extrajudicial killings in the country through it.

The prime minister said this while taking part in a virtual discussion through a videoconference from her official Ganabhaban residence marking the National Mourning Day and the 45th anniversary of martyrdom of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.