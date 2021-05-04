Khaleda Zia needs oxygen, but better than before: Fakhrul

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is doing better than yesterday, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

"Her physicians are happy that she is better today than yesterday. Khaleda Zia's condition is now stable. She is being given around two liters of oxygen," Fakhrul told Prothom Alo at around 5:30pm Tuesday.

Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital. She was shifted to the coronary care unit (CCU) of the hospital on Monday after she developed breathing difficulties early morning on the day.