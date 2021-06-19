Politics

Khaleda Zia released from hospital after 53 days

Staff Correspondent
(Dhaka)
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been released from hospital on Saturday
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been released from Evercare Hospital on Saturday after 53 days.

She returned to her house ‘Feroza’ in Gulshan on Saturday.

Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and some other senior leaders were present there. The party’s leaders and activists were instructed not to gather in front of her house.

Upon the release, Khaleda Zia’s medical team chief FM Siddiqui briefed the journalists on her physical condition.

He said most of the people did not have any idea how many complications Khaleda had to go through during her stay at the hospital.

“After checkups, we found that she had kidney and liver complications and the possibility of heart failure related to coronavirus,” Siddique said.

Some nurses, staff and physicians of the hospital have contracted the Delta variant recently, so the medical team thought it would be risky to keep her in hospital, he added.

Khaleda Zia was found Covid-19 positive on 14 April and admitted to the hospital on 27 April. She was shifted to the hospital’s coronary care unit (CCU) on 3 May.

