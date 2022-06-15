Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU

The former prime minister was under close observation for several days.
Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital after she suddenly fell ill on 10 June. She last went to the hospital on 6 April for health check-ups.
The 76-year-old has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.
Khaleda Zia was last admitted to Evercare on 13 November last year where she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. On 1 February, she returned home after an 81-day stay at the hospital as she was suffering from internal bleeding caused by liver cirrhosis.