Khaleda Zia turns ‘76’ Saturday

“We’ve not taken any programme to celebrate our chairperson’s birthday under the current situation of the country. We have not been celebrating it for the last few years with any programme as per Madam’s (Khaleda’s) directives. We only pray for her wellbeing on the day,” BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the news agency.

He said their party will organise doa and milad mahfils on Saturday seeking divine blessings for the welfare of Khaleda and the country so that it gets rid of corona pandemic.

Asked whether they backed off from celebrating the birthday on the National Mourning Day to avoid criticisms, he parried the question, saying Khaleda herself does not want to celebrate it under the current situation of the country.