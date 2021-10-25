Khaleda Zia's sample collected for biopsy test

Khaleda Zia’s personal physician and BNP vice-chairman, AZM Jahid Hossain disclosed this while addressing a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was also present there.
AZM Zahid Hossain said, “After several tests, the medical board, formed for the treatment of Khaleda Zia, decided to conduct a biopsy as she has a small lump in her body. For this reason she underwent a minor surgery in the operation theatre.”
He further said it would take time to get the biopsy report as a genetic study was needed. It would take around 15 to 21 days. The next phase of her treatment depends on the biopsy report.
Earlier, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “I just want to assure everyone that Khaleda Zia is doing fine. Our acting chairman (Tarique Rahman) has talked with her. Her brother has also talked to her. Physicians have confirmed that she is doing fine. They think there’s no sign of any danger.”
Quoting the medical board formed for Khaleda Zia's treatment, the BNP secretary general demanded that Khaleda Zia be given the opportunity to avail better treatment abroad.
Mirza Fakhrul said, “We have repeatedly said that there is no advanced facilities for her treatment in the country. Her family has appealed to take her abroad. I don't think there is any legal obstacle to this. She is qualified for bail in this case and this is not showing kindness towards her. The government should immediately make arrangements to take her abroad.”