Khaleda’s condition improves a little bit: Physician

The health condition of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, who was infected with novel coronavirus, has improved a little bit as her temperature showing a declining trend, her medical team head FM Siddiqui said on Saturday night.

Talking to reporters in front of the BNP chief’s Gulshan residence in the capital after examining her health condition, he also said they think Khaleda’s treatment is still possible at her home as her condition is stable with 97-98 per cent oxygen level, reports UNB.

“We’ve examined her health condition. She’s been suffering from low fever for the last three days. Her temperature was persistent during the whole day and even yesterday (Friday) evening. But her temperature is showing a declining trend as she had no fever during the whole day today (Saturday). But the temperature increased a little bit in the evening,” the physician said.