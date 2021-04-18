Khaleda’s condition improves a little bit: Physician

The health condition of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, who was infected with novel coronavirus, has improved a little bit as her temperature showing a declining trend, her medical team head FM Siddiqui said on Saturday night.
Talking to reporters in front of the BNP chief’s Gulshan residence in the capital after examining her health condition, he also said they think Khaleda’s treatment is still possible at her home as her condition is stable with 97-98 per cent oxygen level, reports UNB.
“We’ve examined her health condition. She’s been suffering from low fever for the last three days. Her temperature was persistent during the whole day and even yesterday (Friday) evening. But her temperature is showing a declining trend as she had no fever during the whole day today (Saturday). But the temperature increased a little bit in the evening,” the physician said.
He further said, “Considering all the aspects, we can say her condition is still stable. If we compare her Friday’s level of temperature with Saturday’s, we find a little bit of improvement in her condition. But we should keep in mind that we should not evaluate the whole situation with only a parameter and we should always remain careful. We’re handling everything professionally with our medical skills and specialisation,” he said.
FM Siddiqui said they found Khaleda’s temperature around 100.2°F at about 10:15 pm on Saturday. “We’ve started giving her the antiviral medicine and she has already received two doses of it. We also think the response to the medicine is positive. We’ve checked her blood circulation and respiration, and these are good. Her saturation level is always persistent between 97 and 98 per cent.”
Stating that the BNP chief’s Covid infection entered the ninth day on Saturday, he said she is now passing through a complicated time. “We’ll take necessary steps immediately if we get any danger signal or deterioration in her condition. As of now, we think, everything is fine. But we don’t want to show any leniency until a two-week period of her infection is passed off, and we’ll continue monitoring closely.”
Asked whether they have any plan to take Khaleda Zia to any hospital, FM Siddiqui said they still do not think it is necessary. “But we’ll be able to shift her to a hospital quickly in case of any emergency.”
The physician said the condition of some Covid patients deteriorates even after getting discharged from the hospital. “So, we’re careful so that no gap is created anywhere regarding her treatment.”
Asked about the BNP chief’s mental health, he said she is mentally very strong and she urged all to wear masks to protect themselves from the virus infection.
FM Siddiqui said Khaleda’s lung condition seems to be in a good shape as her oxygen level is not dropping.
About her HRCT scan test report, he said her infection is very nominal.
The BNP chief underwent the Covid test on 10 April as eight other people at her residence were infected with the virus and her report came out positive.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year. Later, the government extended her release order twice.