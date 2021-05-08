Khaleda’s condition improves slightly, says physician

The health condition of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia improved slightly on Saturday, but she still needs the oxygen support as her saturation level still fluctuates due to post-Covid complications, said a member of her personal medical team, reports UNB.

"Madam is still being given the oxygen support, though her overall condition marked a little improvement. Her oxygen level is coming down to 90 per cent when there's no oxygen support," he said.

The physician, wishing anonymity, said though the amount of fluid in her lungs has decreased, it's still being extracted from her lungs which is now a matter of concern.

He said the BNP chief's blood sugar level is gradually coming under control while pain in her joins has relieved significantly.

Replying to a question, the physician said if the trend of improvement in her condition continues, then Khaleda will be able to fly abroad soon.



