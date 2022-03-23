Khaleda's jail term suspension extended for fifth time

The government has extended the suspension of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentence for another six months.

The home ministry on Wednesday issued a notification in this regard, saying that the conditional suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail sentence will come into effect from 25 March 2022, BSS quoted public relations officer of theministry Sharif Mahmud Apu as saying.

"The government has extended the suspension of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentence for six more months," said Apu.