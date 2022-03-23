Khaleda's jail term suspension extended for fifth time

With this, the government has so far suspended Khaleda Zia's prison sentence for fifth time, while the current term will end on 24 March 2022.
Khaleda Zia's brother Shamim Iskander submitted an application to the home ministry last week.
According to the notification, imprisoned Khaleda Zia will receive treatment staying at her own residence in Dhaka and not be able to travel abroad during her temporary release period.
Earlier, on 25 September last, the 76-year-old BNP chief was released from jail for six months upon an executive order considering her age and humanitarian ground following an application by her family.