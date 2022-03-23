Politics

Khaleda's jail term suspension extended for fifth time

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia
The government has extended the suspension of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentence for another six months.

The home ministry on Wednesday issued a notification in this regard, saying that the conditional suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail sentence will come into effect from 25 March 2022, BSS quoted public relations officer of theministry Sharif Mahmud Apu as saying.

"The government has extended the suspension of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentence for six more months," said Apu.

With this, the government has so far suspended Khaleda Zia's prison sentence for fifth time, while the current term will end on 24 March 2022.

Khaleda Zia's brother Shamim Iskander submitted an application to the home ministry last week.

According to the notification, imprisoned Khaleda Zia will receive treatment staying at her own residence in Dhaka and not be able to travel abroad during her temporary release period.

Earlier, on 25 September last, the 76-year-old BNP chief was released from jail for six months upon an executive order considering her age and humanitarian ground following an application by her family.

