Khaleda’s treatment not possible in Bangladesh with foreign physicians: DAB

He said a trained medical team and supportive equipment are needed for the treatment of Khaleda Zia. “So, it’s not possible to treat her by bringing in doctors from another country.”
Harun said the BNP chief’s illness has reached such a level that there is no scope to waste any more time as she bled several times. “A complete teamwork is necessary for her treatment. This treatment is available in one or two centres, but not everywhere, in the USA, the UK and Germany.”
He said if a physician is hired from outside, he or she alone cannot work without trained nurses, ward boys and equipment. “Even, one person’s mistake can ruin the whole thing.”
About Khaleda’s latest health condition, Harun said her hemoglobin level has dropped a bit after her rebleeding on Monday night. “She underwent various tests, but the reports are still not available.”
As his attention was drawn to the statement of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) that Khaleda’s treatment is possible in Bangladesh, the DAB president said the BMA leaders took a position in favour of the government and against the BNP chief’s basic rights of treatment. “It’s very regrettable.”
“We hoped that the leaders of physicians would tell the truth at this difficult time of Khaleda Zia and express solidarity with Khaleda Zia's medical board. As physicians, we shouldn’t lie about the treatment and we need to work for the benefit of patients,” he said.
Referring to Khaleda’s medical team members, Harun said her treatment is not only possible in Bangladesh but also in the subcontinent.
DAB secretary general Abdus Salam liver transplant is not done in Bangladesh, let alone the treatment of liver cirrhosis.
“Two people have so far undergone liver transplants in Bangladesh. One of them has died while the condition of the other is not good. So, it is wrong information that the treatment of liver cirrhosis is possible in Bangladesh.
Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital for various health complications since 13 November.
Her medical board members on Sunday said she immediately needs to go abroad for better treatment as she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.