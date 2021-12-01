Khaleda’s treatment not possible in Bangladesh with foreign physicians: DAB

Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) on Wednesday said it is not possible to treat BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, with foreign physicians in Bangladesh for lack of equipment and expert medical team, reports UNB.

The pro-BNP platform of physicians, addressing a press conference, also called upon the government to give Khaleda a scope to receive treatment abroad at the earliest on humanitarian grounds.

“Some people are advising to fly in doctors from abroad to treat Khaleda Zia only to buy time and justify the government’s position (not allowing her to go abroad)," said DAB president Harun-al-Rashid.