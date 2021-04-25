‘Khapra Ward Day’ passed again silently due to Covid-19

The historic ‘Khapra Ward Day’ passed on Saturday without any formal programme for the second consecutive time due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports BSS.

The Rajshahi units of left-leaning political parties, including Workers Party, Communist Party and National Awami Party postponed their scheduled programme for the second time.

Various political parties had long been observing the day every year in a befitting manner at Shaheed Minar in front of Khapra Ward inside the Rajshahi Central Jail paying rich tributes to seven detained communist political prisoners who were killed in 1950.