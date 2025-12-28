No ideological unity, this is an electoral understanding: Nahid Islam

Earlier in the afternoon, Jamaat-e-Islami and its like-minded parties had announced at their own press conference that the NCP would be part of their 10-party electoral understanding.

Speaking at the NCP press conference, Nahid Islam outlined the background to the understanding with Jamaat and eight other parties.

“From the outset, we have said that we wanted to contest the upcoming election independently and field candidates in all 300 constituencies. Our preparations and plans were proceeding accordingly. We invited interested candidates from across the country to seek nominations. Later, we reached a political understanding with two more parties—the AB Party and the Rashtra Sangskar Andolon. At that point, we stated that the three-party democratic reform alliance would contest the election together,” he said.

However, Nahid noted that the martyrdom of Sharif Osman Hadi and the fact that he was shot in public had significantly altered the country’s political context.