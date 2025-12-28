No ideological unity, this is an electoral understanding: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) convenor Nahid Islam has said that his party will contest the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election in alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami and like-minded parties.
However, he emphasised that there is no ideological unity between the NCP and Jamaat or its allies, describing the arrangement instead as an electoral understanding.
Nahid Islam made the remarks at a press conference held at the NCP’s temporary central office in the capital’s Banglamotor area on Sunday night.
Earlier in the afternoon, Jamaat-e-Islami and its like-minded parties had announced at their own press conference that the NCP would be part of their 10-party electoral understanding.
Speaking at the NCP press conference, Nahid Islam outlined the background to the understanding with Jamaat and eight other parties.
“From the outset, we have said that we wanted to contest the upcoming election independently and field candidates in all 300 constituencies. Our preparations and plans were proceeding accordingly. We invited interested candidates from across the country to seek nominations. Later, we reached a political understanding with two more parties—the AB Party and the Rashtra Sangskar Andolon. At that point, we stated that the three-party democratic reform alliance would contest the election together,” he said.
However, Nahid noted that the martyrdom of Sharif Osman Hadi and the fact that he was shot in public had significantly altered the country’s political context.
“Through this, we can see that hegemonic and aggressive forces are still active in Bangladesh. Those whom we defeated through the mass uprising are still conspiring to sabotage the election, obstruct reforms and the forward march towards a new Bangladesh, and to eliminate the July generation. Osman Hadi was shot that day; tomorrow it could be you, and the day after, it could be me. The primary and main targets across the country are the youth, citizens, martyrs’ families and wounded fighters who participated in the July mass uprising,” he expressed.
In this changed context, Nahid Islam said, the NCP felt the need for broader unity in order to ensure a free, fair and competitive election, and to prevent any hegemonic force from blocking post-uprising progress.
“Driven by this necessity, we held discussions with Jamaat-e-Islami and eight like-minded parties, and the NCP has agreed to this electoral understanding. The NCP has decided to contest the election together with Jamaat and the eight like-minded parties,” he added.
Responding to journalists’ questions, the NCP convenor reiterated, “We have reached agreement on some minimum issues. There has been no overall or ideological unity. This is an electoral understanding. We have agreed on a few minimum points and will get through the election period together. This understanding is intended, on the one hand, to cross the electoral hurdle, and on the other, to uphold our minimum programmes on reform, justice, and opposition to hegemony and corruption.”
Nahid Islam said that a final announcement on party candidates would be made on Monday. “Those who are our candidates under this understanding will submit nomination papers. We will contest the election together across the country.”
In response to another question, the NCP convener insisted that the party has not deviated from its position. “We have entered into broader unity with the election in mind. The NCP will continue to work based on its own goals and ideals,” he said.
Asked whether the resignations of two female leaders from the NCP indicated internal fractures, Nahid Islam said that the decision on the alliance had been taken after discussions within the party’s executive council and based on the majority’s opinion.
Whether individuals choose to contest the election or remain in the party, he added, is a personal matter.
Replying to another question, he said that the NCP supports a “yes” vote in a referendum and will act in accordance with the commitments of the July Charter.
NCP member secretary Akhter Hossen delivered the welcome address at the press conference.
Also present were central leaders Nasiruddin Patwari, Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, Ariful Islam Adeeb, Abdul Hannan Masud, Mahmuda Mitu, Dilshana Parul, among others.