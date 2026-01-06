Election spending: Tarique to fund campaign from own money, most of Shafiqur’s from party

In the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to spend Tk 6 million across two constituencies, with the entire amount coming from his own income, mainly from agriculture and bank deposits.

By contrast, a large portion of Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman’s campaign expenditure will come from party funds. Meanwhile, Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), plans to rely primarily on public donations, funding his campaign largely through crowdfunding.

When submitting nomination papers to contest an election, candidates must also disclose the likely sources of funds for their campaign expenses. These disclosures detail how much money a candidate expects to receive from each source.

Alongside candidates’ affidavits, the election commission (EC) has published these funding-source statements on its website.