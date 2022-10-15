BNP leaders come under attack in Mymensingh 

Leaders and activists of Chaatra League and Jubo League have allegedly carried out an attack on the BNP men in Mymensingh on Friday night, hours before a divisional rally of the opposition party.

The incident took place in front of the residence of BNP leader and former state minister AKM Mosharraf Hossain in the city’s Town Hall area around 8:45pm, said BNP organising secretary Syed Emran Saleh.

Three BNP men are claimed to have sustained injuries in the attack.