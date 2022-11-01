AL will remain on streets ahead of BNP’s Barishal rally

He urged both parties to show restraint to avoid any conflict. AL should play a more pro-active role as they are the ruling party.

Two important leaders of the city AL told Prothom Alo that the BNP is trying to take control of politics through their divisional rallies. They are also trying to hurt the morale of AL leaders-activists. BNP is trying to show the local and international players that the ruling party’s popularity has waned.

The AL leaders said they have decided to take to the streets to foil such a strategy of the BNP. The ruling party leadership has directed 30 ward committees to bring out processions in the city every day till 9 November.

BNP leaders, however, think that the ruling party has taken the strategy of flexing muscle to create fear among people so that they do not join BNP’s rally.