Nahid threatens to ‘besiege’ PM, if home, energy ministers don’t resign

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has demanded the resignation of Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku, accusing them of failing to perform their duties.

“Both these ministers have failed in their respective areas. If they do not resign, we will hold processions across the country. We will take those processions to besiege surround Mr Tarique Rahman (the prime minister and BNP chairman) and ensure our demands are met, Inshallah,” he said.

Nahid Islam, chief whip of the opposition in parliament, made these remarks in his concluding speech at a mass protest rally in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh, Dhaka, on Friday afternoon.

The NCP's Dhaka North and South units jointly organised the rally to protest the “government-sponsored killings, looting, anarchy, deterioration of law and order, increases in fuel prices, unchecked rises in the prices of essential commodities and politicisation of state institutions across the country”.