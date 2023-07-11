Pro-BNP lawyers chant slogans as EU delegation meets AG

The European Union’s election exploratory mission conducted a meeting with attorney general AM Amin Uddin today. The EU delegation mainly discussed election related laws during the hour-long meeting held at the attorney general’s office, said Amin Uddin.
Meanwhile, pro-BNP lawyers took positions near the entrance of the attorney general office and chanted various slogans including ‘no more Hasina’, ‘We want democracy’, ‘we want caretaker’ and ‘we want voting rights’.
The pro-BNP lawyers tried to draw the attention of the EU delegation as the members boarded their vehicle after the meeting. The lawyers were carrying placards inscribed ‘restore democracy in Bangladesh’, ‘DSA a black law’ and ‘no election under Hasina’ while they encircled the vehicle carrying the EU delegation.
BNP’s central joint secretary general Mahbub Uddin Khokon, law affairs secretary Kaiser Kamal and Jatiyatabadi lawyers forum’s Supreme Court unit secretary Gazi Kamrul Islam were present among others.
Sources at the attorney general office said the EU delegation reached the office at around 2:00pm and held a meeting for an hour. Additional attorneys general SM Munir, Sheikh Mohammad Morshed and Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury attended the meeting alongside the attorney general.
“They discussed election related laws. The delegation asked about the existing law and its implementations. They wanted to know about our RPO, civil and criminal laws and other laws relating to citizen’s rights. I explained to them what these laws consist of,” AM Amin Uddin told journalists following the meeting.
The EU delegation reached Dhaka on a 16-day visit on Saturday to discuss the election environment and pre-election political situation in Bangladesh. The delegation is holding meetings with different stakeholders.
Based on the report of the visiting EU delegation, the European Commission’s vice president Joseph Borrell will announce the final decision regarding sending election observers in the next general election.