Pro-BNP lawyers chant slogans as EU delegation meets AG

The pro-BNP lawyers tried to draw the attention of the EU delegation as the members boarded their vehicle after the meeting. The lawyers were carrying placards inscribed ‘restore democracy in Bangladesh’, ‘DSA a black law’ and ‘no election under Hasina’ while they encircled the vehicle carrying the EU delegation.

BNP’s central joint secretary general Mahbub Uddin Khokon, law affairs secretary Kaiser Kamal and Jatiyatabadi lawyers forum’s Supreme Court unit secretary Gazi Kamrul Islam were present among others.

Sources at the attorney general office said the EU delegation reached the office at around 2:00pm and held a meeting for an hour. Additional attorneys general SM Munir, Sheikh Mohammad Morshed and Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury attended the meeting alongside the attorney general.