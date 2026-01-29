Another group has started conspiring to disrupt the election: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman has said that a group has secretly started conspiring to disrupt the upcoming election. He said this at an election rally on the Haji Mohammad Mohsin Government High School ground in Rajshahi today, Thursday.

Tarique Rahman said, “In the past 16 years, we have witnessed several so-called elections. We have seen midnight elections, dummy elections, and invisible elections. The people of the country could not vote. Could you vote? You could not. Those who took away the voting rights are gone. But another group has started conspiring, secretly planning—how to damage the election, how to obstruct it.”

He urged everyone to remain alert so that no one can foil the upcoming election.

Tarique Rahman began his speech at 2:30 pm. Recalling that it was his first direct meeting with the people of Rajshahi in 22 years, he said he has a “spiritual connection” with them. At this, leaders, workers, and supporters in the crowd applauded him.

He announced plans to reactivate the IT Park in Rajshahi to train and skill young people. He also promised to generate employment, construct the Padma Barrage, and reactivate the Barind Multipurpose Development Project. Discussing future plans, the BNP Chairman said agricultural loans up to Tk 10,000 would be waived with interest.