Rajshahi election rally
Another group has started conspiring to disrupt the election: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman has said that a group has secretly started conspiring to disrupt the upcoming election. He said this at an election rally on the Haji Mohammad Mohsin Government High School ground in Rajshahi today, Thursday.
Tarique Rahman said, “In the past 16 years, we have witnessed several so-called elections. We have seen midnight elections, dummy elections, and invisible elections. The people of the country could not vote. Could you vote? You could not. Those who took away the voting rights are gone. But another group has started conspiring, secretly planning—how to damage the election, how to obstruct it.”
He urged everyone to remain alert so that no one can foil the upcoming election.
Tarique Rahman began his speech at 2:30 pm. Recalling that it was his first direct meeting with the people of Rajshahi in 22 years, he said he has a “spiritual connection” with them. At this, leaders, workers, and supporters in the crowd applauded him.
He announced plans to reactivate the IT Park in Rajshahi to train and skill young people. He also promised to generate employment, construct the Padma Barrage, and reactivate the Barind Multipurpose Development Project. Discussing future plans, the BNP Chairman said agricultural loans up to Tk 10,000 would be waived with interest.
In his 25-minute speech, Tarique Rahman added, “When people from other districts think of Rajshahi, the Padma River comes to mind first. But just having the river is not enough; it must have water. When thinking of Rajshahi, the city of education comes to mind. There are many educational institutions and highly educated people here, but no employment. There is an IT Village, but no work. The Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) was activated by Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, and crop production doubled. It is now almost inactive. If victory the paddy sheaf wins on 12 February, we want to work on the Padma Barrage, create employment in the IT Village, and reactivate BMDA. Agricultural loans up to Tk 10,000 with interest will be waived.”
The meeting was presided over by Rajshahi City BNP President Mamun Or Rashid, and moderated by General Secretary Mafjur Rahman. Local leaders began speaking from 10 am. Around 12:20 pm, the aircraft carrying Tarique Rahman landed at Rajshahi Hazrat Shah Makhdum (R.) Airport. At 1:15 pm, he visited Hazrat Shah Makhdum (R.) Dargah Sharif. By 1:45 pm, he arrived at the public gathering on the Haji Mohammad Mohsin Government High School ground, locally known as the historic Madrasa Maidan.
Tarique Rahman said, “In 2004, I visited various upazilas of Rajshahi. During winter, I distributed blankets, and during summer, I distributed goats for women and poor families. Since then, I have a spiritual connection with the people of Rajshahi.”
He announced a special plan for farmers: each farmer will receive an agriculture card to ensure direct access to fertilisers, seeds, and loans. Agricultural loans up to Tk 10,000 with interest will be waived. After stating this, he asked the audience for their response, and everyone applauded in support.
Announcing a “Family Card” for women, Tarique Rahman said that every mother, regardless of party affiliation, will receive it to cover minimum household expenses. On employment, he added, “Although Rajshahi has an IT Park, it is practically inactive. We will reactivate it and train young people to make them skilled.” He also proposed building specialised hospitals in Rajshahi to reduce the trend of going abroad for treatment. Ensuring domestic healthcare will keep foreign currency within the country.
Addressing the families of those injured during the July movement, Tarique Rahman said, “The changes of 5 August should improve their fate and the fate of the people. Their sacrifices must not go in vain.”
Referring to the last 16–17 years, he alleged that voting rights were taken away: “We have witnessed midnight elections and invisible elections. People’s voting rights were taken away. The election on the 12 February is extremely important. Democracy is essential to implement public projects. We do not see religion, we see people. In 1971, you went to the Liberation War. Religion did not matter then. Now, while building the country, we want all—Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians—to live together peacefully.”
Regarding the upcoming election, Tarique Rahman said, “In the past 16 years, we have witnessed several so-called elections—midnight elections, dummy elections, invisible elections. The people could not vote. Those who took away voting rights are gone. But another group is conspiring secretly to damage and obstruct the election. Everyone must remain alert so that no one can foil the election on 12 February. If the public stays vigilant on 12 February, the people’s day will begin from 13 February. The expectations and hopes of the people will begin to be addressed gradually. If the paddy sheaf wins, the people’s victory march will begin from 13 February.”
Urging the interim government to conduct proper investigations where necessary, the BNP Chairman said, “We do not want disputes or conflicts. I am not criticising anyone here. But if any untoward incident occurs, we will tell the interim government to conduct a proper and fair investigation. If BNP has any role, we will cooperate. But the investigation must be proper, and justice must follow the law.”
Alleging mega-projects were adopted for mega corruption in the past, Tarique Rahman said, “Over the last 16–17 years, just as voting rights were taken away, mega projects were intended for mega corruption. Roads, hospitals, teachers, and physicians were not properly provided for local people.”
After his speech, Tarique Rahman introduced the 13 BNP candidates under the paddy sheaf for Rajshahi, Natore, and Chapainawabganj. He told everyone, “Your job is to watch them until 12 February. From 13 February, they will watch over you.”