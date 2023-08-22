BNP to hold procession in Dhaka Friday, other cities on Saturday

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced fresh programmes to press home its one-point movement demanding the ouster of the government.
The party will bring out mass procession with black flags in Dhaka south and north cities on Friday and in other cities on Saturday.
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programmes at a press conference at the party’s Naya Paltan central office at 8:00pm on Tuesday.
He said BNP will observe this programme to press its one-point demand for the ouster of this fascist regime, dissolution of parliament, handing over power to a neutral, non-party government, forming a new election commission to hold the next national election.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in the press conference also claimed that so far 324 lawsuits have been lodged centring the programmes of the party on 28 and 29 July. As many as 13,115 party leaders and activists have been made accused in the suits, he added.
Rizvi also said that so far 1,521 arrests have been made.