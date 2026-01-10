BNP attempts to persuade 'rebels', expulsion if efforts fail

With the election approaching, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is currently pursuing a dual strategy—both firm and conciliatory, in dealing with party leaders who have become ‘rebels’ by contesting as independent candidates.

The party is attempting to persuade those who submitted nomination papers outside the party’s decision to withdraw their candidacies. If persuasion fails, the party will adopt a tougher stance.

Multiple senior party sources have confirmed this approach.

BNP is viewing leaders who have contested as independents in defiance of party decisions as ‘rebel’ candidates.

According to party sources, senior leaders have been assigned region-based responsibilities to engage with rebel candidates.

Within their respective organisational areas, they are contacting these candidates and holding direct discussions, emphasising the importance of adhering to party decisions in the upcoming election.

At the same time, they are outlining the possible organisational consequences of defying party discipline. Following these initiatives, several candidates have already agreed to withdraw their nomination papers.