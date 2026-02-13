Seven independent candidates elected, who are they?

In the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election, seven independent candidates have been elected in seven constituencies across the country. All of them were formerly leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). After failing to secure party nominations, they contested as independents and were known locally as ‘rebel’ BNP candidates.

Polling was held yesterday, Thursday, in 299 of the 300 parliamentary seats. Voting in Sherpur-3 was cancelled following the death of a Jamaat candidate. BNP is set to form the government after securing more than a two-thirds majority, returning to power after nearly two decades.